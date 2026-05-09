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Railway Ministry Gives In-Principle Nod To New Station Between Thane And Mulund

He shared on social media a letter from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

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Railway Ministry Gives In-Principle Nod To New Station Between Thane And Mulund
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The railway ministry has granted in-principle approval for the construction of a new suburban railway station between Mulund and Thane, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

He shared on social media a letter from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

There was a long pending demand of local political leaders that a suburban railway station be developed on the land of the government mental hospital for the convenience of passengers.

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1 May 2026

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In the letter addressed to Fadnavis, Vaishnaw said in-principle approval has been accorded for the proposed station.

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It would give a new boost to connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the CM said in a post on X, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vaishnaw for the approval.

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