IBA Calls for 10% Fermented Organic Manure Blending With Fertilizers to Save $2 bn Imports

To institutionalize these efforts, IBA has proposed the launch of an umbrella national programme- SuBiCulP (Sustainable Biogas-Organic Fertilizer Based Cultivation Programme)—under the vision of “SuBiCulP se Samriddhi.” The programme aims to ensure 100 per cent offtake and utilization of FOM produced from biogas and CBG (compressed bio gas) plants while creating a circular ecosystem linking renewable energy with agriculture.