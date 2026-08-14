Ashok Leyland Q1 Net Profit Up 1.5% At ₹667.77 Cr

"Demand across key segments remains robust, and future prospects continue to be encouraging. We believe government initiatives such as Parivartan will further accelerate fleet modernisation and support the long-term growth of the commercial vehicle industry." Noting that the company's electric mobility subsidiary, Switch Mobility, continues to gain traction, Hinduja said,"We are strengthening our presence in international markets and the defence business to diversify our growth drivers." Ashok Leyland Managing Director & CEO Shenu Agarwal said the Indian CV industry remained buoyant in Q1 despite geopolitical headwinds.