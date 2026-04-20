20% DME-LPG Blend Can Cut Imports by 6.3 MT, Save Around ₹34,200 Cr Yearly: Report

Balasaheb Darade, MD, New Era Cleantech, said, "A clear blending policy will be key to unlocking investments and scaling domestic DME production." DME can be produced from coal gasification, natural gas reforming, biomass gasification or waste-derived syngas through two major production pathways: the indirect route (syngas to methnol to DME) and the direct route (syngas to DME via single reactor catalytic process).