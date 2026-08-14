Fujiyama Reports ₹58 Cr Net Profit In Q1; Investing ₹350 Cr To Set Up Solar Cell Facility

Fujiyama Power Systems, which recently commissioned a 2-GW power electronics manufacturing facility, on Friday posted a 14.5% year-on-year fall in standalone net profit to ₹57.8 crore in the June quarter, citing higher expenses.
It had clocked a net profit of ₹67.6 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,345.7 crore in the reporting quarter, more than double the ₹597.3 crore recorded in the April-June period of the preceding 2025-26 fiscal.
The company said it has posted a normalised PAT (profit after tax) of ₹1,65.2 crore in Q1 FY27, which excludes an exceptional item (net tax) of ₹107.4 crore.
During the quarter under review, the company commissioned a 2,000-MW solar panel manufacturing capacity at Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.
Earlier this month, Fujiyama Power Systems Limited (Fujiyama) also commissioned a 2-GW power electronics manufacturing facility at the Ratlam complex.
Pawan Kumar Garg, Chairman and Joint Managing Director, said the first quarter of FY27 marked a positive start to the year for Fujiyama, with higher business scale, continued expansion of the distribution network and progress across the company's manufacturing initiatives.
"Our 2,000-MW lithium-ion battery manufacturing capacity at Ratlam is also on track for commissioning by Q2 FY27. Once completed, the Ratlam complex will bring solar panels, power electronics and batteries under one manufacturing location, further strengthening integration across the company's product portfolio and supporting its growing scale of operations," he stated.
Advertisement
The company is also setting up a 1,200-MW solar cell manufacturing facility at Ratlam with an investment of around ₹350 crore, Garg said.
The improvement in profitability was supported by the larger scale of operations and increasing contribution from the company's backwards-integrated manufacturing platform.
Fujiyama Power Systems Limited is one of India's leading providers of rooftop solar solutions, offering an extensive portfolio across solar panels, solar inverters, lithium-ion and tubular batteries.