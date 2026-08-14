India's Data Center Boom Needs New Reliability Model

GPU clusters generate sharp and unpredictable power spikes, creating new reliability challenges for conventional data centre backup systems.
Battery Energy Storage Systems can respond within milliseconds, smooth sudden load fluctuations and complement grid power, renewables and diesel generators.
Intelligent storage can reduce peak demand charges, shift consumption to cheaper periods and limit generator cycling, making BESS increasingly valuable as Indian data centres scale.
The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) in India presents the most significant opportunity within the renewable energy sector in the past decade, as this growth will be built on one critical foundation: reliable power.
As AI adoption accelerates, data centres are becoming the most energy-intensive assets in the digital economy, requiring high-density, always-on power to support dynamic GPU clusters.
For decades, traditional power systems have depended on a combination of grid supply, UPS systems, and diesel generator sets to protect operations during interruptions—a model that remains relevant.
However, the power architecture for next-generation, AI-ready facilities must now evolve, shifting from isolated backup assets to an integrated, hybrid energy system.
Hybrid Approach
This is where the use of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) becomes very important.
The quick response of BESS (milliseconds) adds another dimension to data centre planning—bridging short-term failures, absorbing sudden spikes in load, and providing peak shaving services before conventional generators take over.
Instead of seeing diesel, battery-powered, grid electricity, and renewables as competitors, one should rather think of them as forming an integrated intelligent system with distributed roles of each category of solutions.
Advertisement
In practice, while diesel generators remain reliable backup source in case of long-term outages, batteries can successfully address transient quality events ensuring reliability.
This hybrid approach also addresses the rising sustainability expectations of Indian hyperscalers and cloud providers.
While solar and wind generation are variable, combining them with BESS, grid supply, and efficient generator backup ensures that data centres can increase their share of clean energy without compromising 24/7 uptime.
Beyond sustainability, there is a strong commercial case: intelligent storage reduces peak demand charges, shifts consumption away from high-cost periods, minimizes frequent generator starts, and improves overall asset lifecycle efficiency.
Building Resilience
What makes AI workloads different from traditional IT load is not just scale, but shape. GPU clusters draw power in sharp, unpredictable bursts—ramping up during training runs and dropping just as fast between jobs—rather than the flat, steady draw legacy servers produce.
Advertisement
Conventional backup systems were engineered for that older, steadier profile, which is why they struggle to respond cleanly to the sudden spikes and dips AI hardware now generates.
BESS is built for exactly this kind of variability: it reacts in milliseconds, smoothing out spikes before they strain other equipment or trip protective systems, something neither a generator nor the grid alone can do at that speed.
This precision translates directly into commercial value. By shaving peak demand, BESS can meaningfully lower a facility's demand charges, which often make up a significant share of a data centre's electricity bill.
It also shifts consumption away from expensive peak-tariff windows to cheaper off-peak periods, and reduces the frequent starting and stopping of gensets that shortens their working life and adds maintenance cost.
Taken together, these savings mean BESS increasingly pays for itself over its operating life, rather than sitting on the balance sheet as a pure resilience cost.
As facilities scale toward hundreds of megawatts, this changes how power systems get designed. BESS sizing is no longer an afterthought bolted onto existing infrastructure—it has to be modelled against the specific load curve of the GPU clusters it will support, from day one of a campus's design.
Managing Load
India's AI infrastructure story is as much about power systems as it is about compute.
The most competitive data centers won't be those with the most backup capacity, but those built to handle the spiky, unpredictable load AI hardware actually produces.
BESS is central to that shift—responding at the speed GPU clusters demand, lowering costs across the facility's operating life, and giving diesel and grid systems a chance to work the way they were designed to.
The winners in this next phase won't be defined by how much power they can back up, but by how precisely their systems can respond to the load in front of them.
( Disclaimer: This is an authored article. Views expressed are personal and does not reflect that of the editorial.)
About the Author: Sudhanshu Pokhriyal is CEO of JAKSON Distributed Energy. Views expressed are personal