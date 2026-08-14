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French Cafe Chain PAUL Exploring Expansion Opportunities In India, Says Senior Executive

Vaibhav Kaushish, Chief Operating Officer, PAUL India, said, as the French chain of bakery-cafe restaurants expands across key Indian markets, its focus remains on establishing a strong presence in high-potential locations within the country.

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French Cafe Chain PAUL Exploring Expansion Opportunities In India, Says Senior Executive Photo: PAUL India
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French café and bakery brand PAUL, which opened its 16th outlet in Worldmark, Aerocity here earlier this week, is exploring further opportunities for expansion across India, a senior executive said on Friday.

Vaibhav Kaushish, Chief Operating Officer, PAUL India, said, as the French chain of bakery-cafe restaurants expands across key Indian markets, its focus remains on establishing a strong presence in high-potential locations within the country.

"The opening of our 16th outlet in India and sixth in Delhi-NCR marks another important milestone in PAUL's growth journey. As we continue to expand across key Indian markets, our focus remains on building a strong presence in high-potential locations," Kaushish said.

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Delhi-NCR continues to be an important market for us, and this new outlet further strengthens our footprint in the region. We look forward to building on this momentum and exploring further opportunities for expansion across India, he added.

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With the Worldmark, Aerocity, opening, PAUL further strengthens its presence across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

S K Sayal, MD & CEO, Bharti Real Estate, said, "PAUL's arrival at World St., at 4 Worldmark, Aerocity, adds a distinctive French culinary experience to the destination's growing food and beverage offering."

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