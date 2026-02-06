The rate-setting panel of the central bank also revised inflation projections upward, with inflation expected to be at 4.0% in Q1 (April–June) and 4.2% in Q2 (July–September). The upward revision in inflation estimates is primarily driven by a rise in global precious metal prices. Malhotra stated that, given domestic factors and the global macroeconomic environment, “the MPC decided that the current policy rate is appropriate and agreed to retain the neutral stance.” He added that going forward, policy decisions will be guided by evolving conditions and upcoming data from the new series of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will be rolled out on February 12.