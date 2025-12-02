How Trump 2.0 Triggered a Domino Effect That Sent Indian Rupee Tumbling

Traders say that the rupee quickly falls to record lows when the central bank is not aggressively selling the dollars to protect the rupee. “What we read from the RBI’s less aggressive intervention lately is that the central bank is now recalibrating its intervention approach,” a senior FX official at a US-based bank said. “They must have been rethinking it as the liquidity drainage and consistent depletion of the foreign exchange assets may not be sustainable in the long run,” he added.