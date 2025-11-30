Indian Markets Poised for a Comeback: Wall Street Sees on 2026 Rebound

RBI Support

The Reserve Bank of India has supported the Indian economy significantly by cutting policy rates by 100 basis points, intervening in the foreign exchange market to protect the rupee, and buying record amounts of government debt to ease liquidity pressures. With RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra hinting at another rate cut at the next policy meeting from December 3–5, traders are looking for the central bank to revive large-scale bond purchases, Bloomberg reported.