Trump Says He’s Picked the Next Fed Chair — Here’s Who Could Replace Jerome Powell

According to reports, Hassett is the likely choice as Trump trusts him and sees him as aligned with his push for more aggressive rate cuts. Hassett said he would accept the role if asked, though analysts warn he may struggle to unite the Fed’s rate-setting committee and could be more vulnerable to political pressure. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week that Trump is likely to announce his nominee before December 25. Trump’s nominee will require Senate confirmation as chair and may be appointed to a 14-year Fed governor term beginning in February, if the selection is an outsider. Hassett has decades of experience in Republican economic policymaking, having served as economic adviser to George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney.