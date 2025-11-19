RBI’s MPC Went a Little Too Hawkish, Draws Criticism on Inflation Projections

Why RBI Projections Are Under Scrutiny

According to the Bloomberg report, the RBI has likely been more ‘hawkish’ than necessary and reluctant to cut interest rates even though the economy needed a push after the threats and imposition of reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump. The risk here is that when inflation prints consistently come below the RBI’s forecasts, inflation-adjusted interest rates “end up being much higher than intended, and monetary policy becomes unintentionally restrictive,” the report said, citing Sonal Varma, economist at Nomura Holdings Ltd.