Rupee Remains a Victim, Not a Threat, Says Economic Survey

The Economic Survey outlined three possible scenarios for the global landscape. The first is a continuation of current conditions through 2025. The second involves an escalation of existing geopolitical tensions and explicit economic coercion shaping trade and policy decisions. The third—and least likely—scenario is a systemic shock worse than the 2008 global financial crisis, triggered by a correction in a highly leveraged AI investment boom. Such a correction, the Survey warned, could tighten financial conditions and spill over into broader capital markets.