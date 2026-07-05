El Niño's Next Test: Can India Withstand a 65% Monsoon Deficit?

A failed monsoon is more than a weather event in India, it is an economic shock that ripples far beyond the farm. A report by Kotak Mutual Fund on the Monsoon 2026 Outlook notes that during an El Niño, below-normal and erratic monsoon rainfall can significantly reduce vegetable production, as these crops are highly sensitive to weather conditions. Since vegetables are perishable and cannot be stored for long, even modest disruptions in supply can trigger sharp spikes in prices, fuelling food inflation and placing additional pressure on household budgets.