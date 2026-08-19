RBI MPC Minutes Signal Rate Hike Risk As Inflation Pressures Build

RBI MPC members flagged the possibility of a rate hike if inflation risks become broad-based.
Governor Sanjay Malhotra and Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta said there was little room for further policy easing.
Higher oil prices, food costs and global uncertainties remain key risks for inflation.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has signalled that interest rates could rise in the coming months if inflation pressures spread across the economy, even as it kept the policy rate unchanged earlier this month, according to the minutes released on Wednesday.
The six-member panel had unanimously decided to retain the repo rate at 5.25% at its August 5 meeting and kept its monetary policy stance “neutral”. However, policymakers said they would closely monitor whether supply-side pressures from food, fuel and other inputs begin feeding into broader inflation.
India’s retail inflation stood at 4.45% in July, remaining within the RBI’s 2-6% tolerance band. The central bank’s medium-term inflation target is 4%.
RBI Governor Flags Broad-Based Inflation Risk
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said inflation appeared to be normalising from the unusually low levels seen earlier and warned that higher food, fuel and input costs could create wider price pressures.
“We also need to be watchful as the risks of higher food, fuel and other input prices translating into a broad-based increase in inflation and de-anchoring of expectations persist,” Malhotra said in the minutes. He added that evidence of these risks materialising could require policy tightening.
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Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta was more direct, saying there was no scope for further policy easing and that “a case for a rate hike may emerge during the course of the (fiscal) year.”
Gupta, however, said the RBI should wait and watch for now given uncertainty around global developments and weather conditions.
Oil Prices Add To RBI’s Inflation Concerns
The renewed rise in crude oil prices has emerged as a key risk for India. Reuters noted that India imports nearly 90% of its crude oil requirements, leaving the country particularly exposed to movements in global oil prices.
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Brent crude prices had climbed to around $91 a barrel, close to a three-week high, the news agency reported, adding to concerns over India's inflation outlook and pressure on the rupee.
External MPC member Ram Singh said policy should be adjusted quickly if external shocks worsen or second-round effects from supply-side inflation spread widely.
Another external member, Saugata Bhattacharya, said the RBI would need to closely monitor the interaction between growth and inflation before recalibrating rates.
RBI Executive Director Indranil Bhattacharyya supported the current pause, but noted that it does not necessarily mean rates will remain unchanged for an extended period. “A pause preserves flexibility on timing; it does not necessarily imply an extended pause,” he said in the minutes.