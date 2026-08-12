India’s Health Insurance Reset: Will Standard Rates Finally Cut Medical Bills?

India is considering a broad overhaul of health insurance rules, including standardised treatment rates, uniform coverage and wider use of a nationwide claims platform, as policymakers seek to improve transparency and contain rapidly rising healthcare costs, Reuters reported.
Medical inflation in India is estimated at around 12-14% annually, putting increasing pressure on households and raising concerns over the affordability of private healthcare, according to industry estimates.
Two sources familiar with the discussions said a panel comprising regulators, insurers, hospitals and industry representatives is expected to submit its recommendations by the end of the year.
The panel is chaired by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the sources said. The regulator and the Confederation of Indian Industry, which is involved in the discussions, did not comment.
Standardising Treatment Costs
One of the key proposals is to establish benchmark treatment rates that insurers and hospitals agree on. The move could help reduce disputes over medical bills while limiting inflated or fraudulent claims.
Industry estimates suggest that around 10-15% of health insurance claims may be unwarranted or fraudulent, one source said.
Standardised tariffs and greater transparency in hospital billing are being considered among the most effective ways to slow healthcare cost increases, the sources said.
The proposed reforms could also introduce a common health insurance product that all insurers would be required to offer alongside their existing policies. The product would standardise coverage and pricing for a defined set of illnesses and medical procedures.
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Uniform Coverage For Policyholders
The framework could include a common list of treatments eligible for insurance coverage, making policies easier for consumers to understand and compare.
Currently, significant differences in premiums, coverage and treatment rates across insurers can make it difficult for customers to determine which policy offers the best protection. The variation has also encouraged some policyholders to switch insurers in search of more favourable terms.
The reforms are part of a broader government effort to expand insurance coverage across India's 1.4 billion population.
Insurance spending in India remains below 4% of GDP, compared with more than 7% globally. The country has recently eased foreign investment restrictions and changed distribution rules to attract more capital into its $130-billion insurance industry.
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Push For Digital Claims Exchange
The panel is also expected to encourage wider adoption of the National Health Claims Exchange, developed jointly by the health ministry and the insurance regulator.
The platform would create a common system for hospitals and insurers to exchange claims and billing information. Standardised data could speed up verification and settlement while improving visibility into treatment costs.
India's health insurance market includes more than 40 insurers, including partnerships involving global companies such as AIG, ERGO and Lombard. Health insurers collected about Rs 1.17 trillion ($12.3 billion) in premiums in the financial year ended March 2025.
With private hospitalisation costing about $530 on average, compared with roughly $70 at public facilities, policymakers face growing pressure to make private healthcare more affordable.