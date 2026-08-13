India's Merchandise Exports Touch Record $44.24 Bn In July, Trade Deficit Widens

When services are factored in, overall exports increased 13.16% to $316.42 billion during April-July, against $279.63 billion in the year-ago period, while imports rose 17.28% to $365.85 billion. This left India with an overall trade deficit of $49.43 billion, compared with $32.32 billion a year earlier. The Reserve Bank of India's latest services data is available only up to June, so the July services number used here is an estimate.