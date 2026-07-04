How Changes in Prices and Investor Sentiment Influence One Another Across Metal Markets

Commodity markets are often portrayed as arenas governed by hard facts. Supply disruptions, industrial demand, mining output and geopolitical tensions are assumed to dictate prices. Yet markets are also shaped by perceptions and collective moods.
A new paper by researchers Sourav Prasad, Sabyasachi Mohapatra and Molla Ramizur Rahman, published in Applied Economics, explores this psychological dimension in the global metal market and arrives at a striking conclusion. They find that investor sentiment travelled across metal markets almost as surely as price shocks do, and both became significantly more intertwined during the pandemic and recent geopolitical conflicts.
The paper, titled “Spillover Dynamics in Returns and Sentiment Evidence from Metal Markets”, examines 10 major metals including aluminium, copper, gold, nickel, palladium, platinum, tin, silver, steel and zinc between 2013 and 2025. Using sophisticated econometric tools, the authors investigate how changes in prices and investor sentiment influence one another across markets and how major global disruptions alter these relationships.
Their findings offer a revealing glimpse into the hidden networks that connect commodity markets in an era of heightened uncertainty.
Network of Metal Prices
Central to the study lies the idea of connectedness, because a shock in one metal market rarely stays confined there. Rising copper prices can affect steel, while turbulence in nickel can spill into zinc. The authors set out to measure these transmission channels and determine whether sentiment follows a similar pattern.
Their analysis finds strong interconnectedness among metal returns. Roughly half of all price shocks originating in one metal market spill over into others. Sentiment networks are less tightly connected, though still significant. Around a quarter of sentiment shocks spread across metals. This distinction matters in the context that prices appear to carry more information and exert greater influence than investor moods. In other words, markets react first and sentiment follows.
The authors investigate how changes in prices and investor sentiment influence one another across metal markets and how major global disruptions alter these relationships
The paper also explores connectedness across different time horizons. Where return spillovers remain relatively stable during short and long periods, sentiment connectedness becomes stronger over longer horizons. This implies that emotions and perceptions take time to diffuse fully through the market.
Among all metals, steel emerges as the most influential player in the return network. It acts as the strongest transmitter of shocks to other metals and also receives substantial spillovers in return. Gold, on the other hand, often functions as a shock absorber, soaking up disturbances from the broader network rather than transmitting them.
In the sentiment network, however, the hierarchy changes. Gold becomes the dominant source of sentiment spillovers, while silver absorbs the largest share of emotional contagion from other markets. This highlights an important feature of commodity markets. The metal that drives prices is not necessarily the one that drives perceptions.
Importantly, the findings reinforce a growing body of literature showing that financial markets operate through both economic and behavioural channels.
Shock and Awe
The most compelling part of the study concerns the behaviour of metal markets during periods of extreme stress. The authors focus on three major global disruptions, the Covid pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Each represented a different type of shock. The pandemic triggered a collapse in industrial activity and demand. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted supply chains and affected production of critical metals. The West Asia conflict intensified geopolitical uncertainty across financial markets.
The study finds that connectedness surged during all three episodes.
Price spillovers became stronger as investors attempted to process rapidly changing information. Sentiment spillovers also intensified, reflecting a collective search for signals about the future. Peaks in connectedness coincide closely with pandemic waves and periods of heightened uncertainty.
This result carries broader implications. During crises, diversification becomes more difficult and assets that appear distinct under normal conditions begin moving together. Shocks spread more rapidly through the network, reducing the protective value of holding different commodities.
The authors support these observations when they find that both pandemic-related uncertainty and geopolitical risk significantly influenced the level of connectedness. What emerges, therefore, is a picture of metal markets as highly adaptive systems.
Price and Sentiment
A longstanding debate in finance revolves around whether investor sentiment contains information that prices have not yet absorbed. If sentiment predicts future returns, markets may be inefficient. If prices adjust quickly, sentiment should merely reflect information already incorporated into valuations.
The authors find evidence supporting the latter interpretation.
Across the metal markets they study, sentiment tends to adjust rapidly to price movements. This suggests a reasonably efficient market where new information is reflected in prices relatively quickly, and where investor sentiment reacts to those changes rather than leading them.
The result is notable because commodity markets are often considered vulnerable to speculation and narrative-driven trading. The findings indicate that, at least in the case of metals, fundamental price signals remain the primary force shaping market dynamics. The distinction provides a nuanced understanding of how information travels.
Still, the study's reliance on sen-timent data derived from news media has its limitations, as investor psychology is measured indirectly rather than observed directly. Moreover, the focus on major metals leaves open questions about how similar dynamics operate in energy, agricultural commodities or emerging green minerals. Yet these limitations should do little to diminish the paper's contribution.
At a time when commodity markets sit at the centre of debates around energy transition and geopolitical rivalry, understanding the interaction between prices and sentiment has become increasingly important. Metals such as copper, nickel and lithium are now viewed as strategic resources. Their markets are likely to remain sensitive to both economic fundamentals and shifts in investor expectations.
In that sense, Prasad, Mohapatra and Rahman show that these two forces are deeply interconnected. Understanding these invisible currents may prove just as important as tracking the metals themselves.