China unveiled a four-point diplomatic framework to restore West Asia regional stability
President Xi Jinping promotes peaceful coexistence and sovereignty to ease Middle East tensions
The plan links economic development with security to foster long-term regional diplomacy
China has unveiled a four-point diplomatic framework that President Xi Jinping says could help ease tensions and restore stability in West Asia, MoneyControl reported.
The proposal, reportedly delivered during a meeting with UAE leader Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, comes at a time when global powers are scrambling to contain the fallout from the conflict and US-Iran negotiations have reportedly lost momentum.
Beijing is positioning the plan as an alternative to Western-led intervention while signalling its intent to play a larger role in regional diplomacy.
China’s Proposal
At the core of Xi’s framework is a call for restraint, coexistence and peaceful engagement among countries in the Middle East.
China has urged regional powers to avoid actions that could deepen existing divisions or trigger further escalation. Another key pillar is respect for sovereignty, with Beijing stressing that states must not interfere in one another’s internal affairs, a principle that remains central to its foreign policy.
The third element links security with development. Xi argued that lasting peace in West Asia will depend on aligning economic progress with stability, and said countries should strengthen cooperation on both fronts rather than treating them as separate goals.
The fourth point focuses on international law, with Xi warning against its selective application. He said the authority of international law must be upheld consistently and cautioned against a drift toward a “law of the jungle” global order, according to Xinhua.
West Asia Tensions
The proposal comes amid heightened regional tensions that have disrupted diplomatic alignments and raised concerns over energy flows, particularly in the Gulf. As per the report, the initiative follows stalled progress in US-Iran talks, highlighting China’s attempt to position itself as a credible mediator.
At the same time, Beijing has taken a firm stance on developments in the Strait of Hormuz, warning the United States against imposing restrictions and cautioning against interference in its ties with Iran.
Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun has said Beijing will continue honouring its trade and energy commitments with Tehran, with Chinese vessels expected to keep operating in the region.