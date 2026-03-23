Cash Crunch Hits Banks as Tax Outflows, RBI Dollar Sales Drain Liquidity

India’s banking system liquidity turned into a deficit of about ₹65,900 crore due to heavy fiscal year-end tax outflows and RBI’s dollar sales to support the rupee.
Overnight borrowing costs have inched above the policy rate, reflecting tighter liquidity conditions despite RBI’s recent bond purchases and repo operations.
The liquidity crunch is expected to be temporary, with markets closely watching the April 7–9 RBI MPC meeting for cues on policy stance and liquidity support.
India’s banking system is currently facing a shortage of cash for the first time in 2026, Reuters reported. This has happened mainly because companies and individuals are paying large amounts of taxes toward the end of the financial year, which pulls money out of the banking system and into government accounts.
At the same time, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been selling dollars to support the rupee amid tensions in West Asia, which has also reduced the amount of rupees circulating in the system.
Because of these factors, the banking system moved from having excess cash (surplus) earlier this year to facing a deficit of about ₹65,900 crore — the biggest shortfall since late December. Between February 1 and mid-March, banks had ample funds, with an average surplus of around ₹2.5 trillion.
Liquidity (the availability of cash) usually tightens near the end of March as it marks the close of India’s financial year, when tax payments peak. When cash becomes scarce, very short-term borrowing costs tend to rise slightly. Currently, overnight borrowing rates are about 0.10 percentage point above the RBI’s policy rate, reflecting tighter liquidity conditions.
Earlier in March, the RBI tried to inject cash into the system by purchasing government bonds worth nearly ₹1.8 trillion. It has also offered short-term funds through repo operations (loans to banks), but banks have not borrowed heavily through this route.
Experts believe the liquidity shortage is temporary and should ease once government spending picks up after the new financial year begins on April 1.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet next from April 7–9. Amid evolving geopolitical tensions and inflation risks, the rate-setting panel is widely expected to maintain the status quo and adopt a cautious stance in its policy announcement.
Market participants will closely watch for any signals on liquidity support measures, policy stance adjustments, and commentary on currency stability and the inflation outlook. At its February meeting, the RBI’s MPC kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and maintained a neutral stance.