Rising Retail Loan Stress Raises Red Flags for India’s Consumer Economy

This means while write-offs may clean up bank balance sheets, the obligation for borrowers remains. And the borrowers have good reasons to oblige. “Unless and until the recovery is completed in good terms, it will tarnish the credit rating of the borrower. The borrower can be permanently barred from getting any loan from the formal banking system, which is an extremely difficult situation for a middle-class consumer. Can anyone imagine living without formal credit? So, everyone wants to settle things amicably and avoid unpleasant situation,” says Raj.