Bottom 50 Pc Of Nagaland Households Receive Only 18 Pc Of Total Income: Report

According to the 'Report on Income Disparity in Nagaland' released by Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen on Thursday, the top 5% households in the state have an average monthly income of ₹71,028, whereas the bottom 50% households earn an average monthly income of only ₹1,639