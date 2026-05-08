27 Years, 150 Plus Companies, No Layoffs, Multiplying Cash Velocity — Meet India’s Most Unusual Consultant Ravi Gilani 

Looking Ahead

As businesses navigate increasing complexity, the need for clarity becomes more important. Investments in technology and processes will continue, but their impact will depend on how well they are aligned with the system’s constraint. The journey of Goldratt Bharat reflects an approach that prioritises outcomes over activity. By focusing on flow, improving cash velocity, and avoiding the reflex to cut costs through layoffs, it offers a different way to think about performance. For organisations seeking sustainable growth, the lesson is straightforward. Identify what is limiting you. Align around it. Improve it. The rest will follow.