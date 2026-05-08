Task Force To Assess Litchi Crop Damage In Bihar Due To Pest Attack: Centre

The Centre has constituted a task force of experts to visit Bihar and assess damage to litchi crops caused by a pest attack, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.
The task force was set up following complaints from litchi farmers in Bihar about crop damage attributed to the litchi stink bug.
The team will visit affected areas, evaluate the extent of damage, and recommend both immediate and long-term measures for farmer relief.
"The team will submit a detailed report within a week so that effective action can be ensured in a timely manner," Chouhan posted on X.
The task force will also advise on necessary interventions at both the state and central levels, the minister said, adding that the government is working "with complete sensitivity and commitment" to protect farmers' interests.
Bihar is India's leading litchi-producing state. Muzaffarpur's Shahi litchi among the most prized varieties in the country received a Geographical Indication tag in 2018.