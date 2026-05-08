  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. Task force to assess litchi crop damage in bihar due to pest attack centre

Task Force To Assess Litchi Crop Damage In Bihar Due To Pest Attack: Centre

The task force was set up following complaints from litchi farmers in Bihar about crop damage attributed to the litchi stink bug

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Image Generated Using Gemini AI
Task Force To Assess Litchi Crop Damage In Bihar Due To Pest Attack: Centre Photo: Image Generated Using Gemini AI
info_icon

The Centre has constituted a task force of experts to visit Bihar and assess damage to litchi crops caused by a pest attack, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

The task force was set up following complaints from litchi farmers in Bihar about crop damage attributed to the litchi stink bug.

The team will visit affected areas, evaluate the extent of damage, and recommend both immediate and long-term measures for farmer relief.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

"The team will submit a detailed report within a week so that effective action can be ensured in a timely manner," Chouhan posted on X.

Related Content
Related Content

The task force will also advise on necessary interventions at both the state and central levels, the minister said, adding that the government is working "with complete sensitivity and commitment" to protect farmers' interests.

Bihar is India's leading litchi-producing state. Muzaffarpur's Shahi litchi among the most prized varieties in the country received a Geographical Indication tag in 2018. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×