Gen Z Entrepreneurs No Longer Wait for Experience or Capital: LinkedIn India Head

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Updating your LinkedIn profile is a considered decision. It reflects how professionals see themselves and want to be seen by their network, potential partners, and investors. That’s why it’s a meaningful signal. We’re seeing a 104% year-on-year increase in members in India adding ‘Founder’ to their profile, the highest growth we are seeing across markets, which points to a real shift in how professionals are thinking about their careers.

Calling yourself a founder is not just about what you’ve already built, but about intent - a signal of ambition and willingness to create. And often, that shift in identity is where the momentum to build actually begins.