BMW Plans 27 Launches in India as Luxury Carmaker Targets Strong Growth

German luxury carmaker BMW India has lined up 27 launches this year to support growth plans
The plan includes 10 major launches and 17 new editions across BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad
BMW currently leads Mercedes-Benz by around 300 units and has planned 27 launches this year
German luxury carmaker BMW India is gearing up for one of its biggest product offensives in the country, with 27 launches planned this year as it looks to sustain strong growth and expand its presence across segments.
The rollout will include 10 major launches and 17 special editions and variants across BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands. The company believes the expanded portfolio will help drive demand and strengthen its position in India’s growing luxury vehicle market.
Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India, stated that the company is committed to providing a broader selection of products instead of pursuing market dominance. Vahan data shows that BMW presently leads Mercedes-Benz by approximately 300 units in the luxury car segment.
The firm aims for robust double-digit growth this year following a 17% rise in sales in the first quarter. Brar stated that demand has stayed strong even after two rounds of price increases.
MINI Expansion Plans
Meanwhile, BMW expects MINI to cross the 1,000-unit sales mark in India for the first time this year. The premium small-car brand sold 730 units last year, and the company believes sales could even double from 2025 levels.
“The typical MINI customer is a very affluent individual who already owns several luxury cars and wants a MINI as part of that collection. We want to preserve its uniqueness and exclusivity, but we do expect stronger volumes,” Brar said.
To facilitate its growth strategy, BMW aims to introduce over 10 new touchpoints in India while almost doubling the retail network for MINI. The company anticipates that the expanded sales and service presence will draw in new customers and enhance customer accessibility.
Sedan Demand Holds
While sport utility vehicles continue to dominate luxury vehicle sales, BMW believes sedans remain a key part of the premium market.
Brar said sedans account for around 38% of luxury car sales compared with just 9% in the mass-market passenger vehicle segment. “More than one-third of luxury customers continue to prefer sedans. I don’t see sedans disappearing from the luxury market,” he said.
On the proposed India-European Union free trade agreement, Brar noted that any meaningful impact on imported completely built-up luxury vehicles is unlikely before 2028. However, BMW’s high-performance M models could benefit if tariffs are lowered in the future.