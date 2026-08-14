Apple Iphone 17 Price In India Drops To ₹47,405 On Flipkart: Check Deal Price And Offers

iPhone 17 gets an effective price of ₹47,405 on Flipkart
The 256GB iPhone 17 is currently listed at ₹81,900
Exchange and payment offers help buyers unlock the lower price
The iPhone 17 from Apple has now been reduced to a discounted price of ₹47,405 on the e-commerce site Flipkart, thanks to several exchange and payment offers. Here’s how buyers can avail of this offer and important information they should know before making the purchase.
Thus, the Apple iPhone 17 will now cost eligible buyers ₹47,405, thanks to a new discount that reduces the sale price of the device. However, this amount is not the actual price that shoppers will need to pay, as it includes various exchange offers, making the price significantly higher for those without an eligible device or mode of payment.
The 256GB version of the iPhone 17 is presently priced at ₹81,900 on Flipkart, compared to the launch price of ₹82,900. The site is currently offering an additional ₹1,000 discount on the item.
How To Get iPhone 17 For ₹47,405?
The effective price of ₹47,405 is being offered as a blend of bank offers and exchange benefits.
As per reports, the exchange benefit associated with the purchase of the iPhone 17 is reported to be ₹30,000. The actual value of the exchange will depend on the model and condition of the buyer’s mobile phone being exchanged, along with other eligibility requirements.
Advertisement
In addition to this, customers need to avail of a discount of ₹4,495 while using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. By availing of both the exchange benefit and credit card discount, the effective price stands at ₹47,405.
Thus, customers should not interpret this as the final price for every buyer, since the final price will depend on the amount offered for the old smartphone being exchanged, along with eligibility for the bank offers.
Along with the rebate and the card discount, there’s also a gift voucher worth ₹1,500 shown on the Flipkart page, along with 5% cashback for selected Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cardholders, provided that the eligible terms and conditions are met.
Advertisement
The current Flipkart product webpage shows some banking benefits along with the exchange offer. Still, the final benefits depend on the customer’s PIN code, mode of payment, and the old device being exchanged.
The Flipkart listing not just features exchange and card discounts, but also a ₹1,500 gift voucher and cashback of 5% for eligible customers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card as per conditions laid out.
Today, the product page of Flipkart also shows banking offers along with an exchange offer, which may have differences depending on the user’s PIN code, mode of payment and device being traded.
iPhone 17 512GB Price In India
For customers who want more storage, the 512GB variant of the iPhone 17 is listed at ₹1,01,900 on Flipkart, down from its earlier price of ₹1,02,900.
The ₹47,405 effective price specifically refers to the 256GB model and the combination of offers associated with that variant.
The offer would make the iPhone 17 a lot cheaper than its standard price for those who have an eligible phone for exchange. However, it is important to take the mentioned headline offer of ₹47,405 as a deal price and not necessarily a reduction in the standard price.
While the phone is advertised at as low as ₹47,405 under the exchange offer, consumers need to keep in mind how their old phone will fare in the exchange value assessment.