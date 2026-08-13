  1. home
  2. Deeptech
  3. Vantage data centers eyes ipo at 100 bn valuation or sale as ai demand boosts sector

Vantage Data Centers Eyes IPO At $100 Bn Valuation Or Sale As AI Demand Boosts Sector

The exploration of a potential transaction comes as investors pour billions of dollars into data centre infrastructure to tap growing demand for computing capacity

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Published At:
Published At:
Representative image
AI Data Centre Photo: Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Growing AI demand for computing infrastructure is pushing up data centre valuations and investor interest

  • Vantage has held early discussions with financial advisers about possible exit options

  • The company is also linked to major AI infrastructure projects involving Oracle and OpenAI

Vantage Data Centers is weighing several potential exit options, including an initial public offering (IPO) or a sale, as soon as next year.

One possible route could involve raising about $10 billion through a stock market listing that values the hyperscale data centre developer and operator at around $100 billion, as per a report by Reuters.

The Family Office Playbook

1 August 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Such a transaction would rank as the largest data centre IPO to date.

Related Content
Related Content

The company is also considering alternatives including an outright sale or the sale of a stake, the report said.

Backed by private equity firm Silver Lake and infrastructure investor DigitalBridge Group, Vantage has held preliminary discussions in recent weeks regarding possible exit strategies and has informally engaged with financial advisers, it added.

null - File Photo
Why Anthropic Wants Decart In A Potential $6 Bn AI Deal

BY Outlook Business Desk

However, no formal process has been initiated and deliberations are still at an early stage. The timing, size and structure of any transaction could change, while Vantage may eventually decide against pursuing a deal.

Data Centre IPO Pipeline Grows

Vantage's discussions come amid renewed activity in the public markets for data centre companies.

Advertisement

Last month, Switch had hired banks for a potential IPO that could raise up to $10 billion and value the company at about $80 billion.

CyrusOne is preparing for a possible IPO as early as 2027, underlining the growing investor appetite for AI-linked digital infrastructure.

AI Infra Demand Drives Interest

The exploration of a potential transaction comes as investors pour billions of dollars into data centre infrastructure to tap growing demand for computing capacity needed to support artificial intelligence.

Data centre operators are also drawing increasing interest from technology companies and other strategic buyers seeking to secure infrastructure for expanding AI workloads.

Advertisement

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO To Open On Aug 19; Price Band Fixed At ₹152-160 - null
Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO To Open On Aug 19; Price Band Fixed At ₹152-160

BY PTI

Vantage has raised roughly $11 billion since late 2023, including a $9.2 billion equity investment led by DigitalBridge and Silver Lake, as per Reuters. The valuation attached to those fundraising rounds was not disclosed.

The company has also recently partnered with Oracle and OpenAI on a data centre campus in Wisconsin connected to Stargate, the AI infrastructure venture involving SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle that aims to build up to $500 billion and 10 gigawatts of AI data centre capacity, the Reuters report said.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×