Apple's Next iPhone Surprise Could Be 'Glass-Wrapped' Model For its 20th Anniversary

Apple is still planning a glass-centric iPhone redesign for 2027
The design will use glass on the front, back and curved sides, with a metal band in the middle
The redesign comes as Apple seeks to maintain momentum in its biggest revenue-generating product
Apple is still working towards a major redesign of the iPhone for the product’s 20th anniversary in 2027, with the company planning a glass-centric look for its Pro models.
Internally identified as V73 and V74, the upcoming devices are expected to feature glass on both the front and rear, with the material extending around the sides. A metal band will run through the middle of the handset, as per a report by Bloomberg.
The update would represent Apple’s attempt to deliver a more distinctive design for the iPhone, which made its debut in 2007.
The company has been exploring a design dominated by glass, although the more ambitious version has proved difficult to manufacture at scale.
More Ambitious All-Glass Design Dropped
Apple’s design studio had earlier pushed for a version that relied even more heavily on glass, replacing much of the metal. That concept was abandoned at an early stage after the company reportedly encountered difficulties joining the glass sections securely.
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The design also failed to meet the requirements needed for mass production, prompting Apple to pursue a less extreme version that retains a metal element.
Apple’s product roadmap for 2027 remains unchanged, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, contradicting a recent report by Jefferies analyst Edison Lee that the all-glass iPhone had been cancelled following checks with suppliers.
Apple shares fell as much as 2.8% in New York on Monday after the report. Lee also downgraded the stock, arguing that the cancellation could affect Apple’s efforts to push further into the premium smartphone segment.
Apple typically finalises major iPhone designs roughly a year before their autumn launch. The 2027 models are therefore already undergoing advanced testing, although changes remain possible before production begins, as per BBG.
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Bigger iPhone Pipeline Ahead
The iPhone contributes about half of Apple’s revenue and sales rose 22% in the latest quarter. The company is also preparing several changes across its upcoming iPhone range.
A foldable iPhone is expected to arrive next month alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, which are set to receive significant camera upgrades, as per BBG.
Apple is also expected to introduce a dark red colour option. In spring, the company plans to launch the standard iPhone 18, an updated iPhone 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air with an additional camera, newer processor and improved battery life, the report said.
Beyond smartphones, Apple is developing smart glasses, camera-equipped AirPods and other AI-focused wearable and home products.