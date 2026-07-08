Flipkart Scraps Seller Commission Across All Fashion Price Points

Flipkart has extended its zero commission policy to cover all fashion products across all price points
The policy previously applied only to fashion products priced up to INR 1,000
The decision directly benefits nearly 90,000 transacting fashion sellers, including MSMEs and D2C brands
Flipkart has removed commissions on all fashion items across every price point. Previously, the e-commerce platform capped this zero-commission policy at products costing up to ₹1000. The change helps merchants of all scales boost their earnings. Buyers will also gain access to a wider range of premium apparel and better pricing.
According to the company, around 90,000 active merchants, including direct-to-consumer labels and small enterprises, stand to gain from this policy change.
The decision comes as younger shoppers redefine buying habits. Gen Z now represents almost 50% of the consumer base for Flipkart Fashion.
Empowering Indian Fashion Sellers
With Zero Commission, nearly 90,000 transacting sellers in the fashion category, including MSMEs and D2C brands, can now retain additional margins. Paired with AI-enabled demand insights, trend data and catalogue management tools on the seller dashboard, they can confidently expand their range, serve a broader consumer segment and invest in long-term brand-building.
Fashion is among India’s most entrepreneurial sectors, with thousands of MSMEs, homegrown brands and emerging designers using digital commerce to build businesses that reach customers across the country. By extending this seller-first initiative across the entire fashion category, Flipkart is strengthening the ecosystem that enables these businesses to invest, innovate and scale with confidence.
As sellers expand their offerings, customers benefit from wider choice, faster access to emerging trends and greater availability across price points, including premium fashion.
Driving Virtuous Cycle
The fashion sector is undergoing rapid change. Shoppers now use clothing to express their identity and culture. The zero-commission model aims to support this shifting market. It offers merchants better growth prospects while giving buyers across India more options.
Kapil Thirani, Vice President, Flipkart Fashion, said, "India’s fashion ecosystem is evolving rapidly, with MSMEs, homegrown brands and D2C businesses driving much of that momentum," adding that the company aims to create the conditions for growth for them by offering seller-first initiatives across the sector.
Thirani defines this as a long-term investment, so that the sellers can confidently focus on innovation, expansion and brand building. He added, "As they grow, customers benefit from greater choice, faster access to new trends and better value. That’s the virtuous cycle we want to strengthen."
Flipkart's Expansion into Quick-Commerce
The e-commerce giant is stepping up efforts to attract both merchants and buyers.
Its quick commerce arm, Flipkart Minutes, recently scaled up to 1,000 micro-fulfilment hubs across 130 cities in under two years.
The company attributed rapid adoption by Gen Z shoppers and strong demand in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to fueling this expansion.