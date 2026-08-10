  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Apple pay to launch in india by october upi support unlikely at start

Apple Pay To Launch In India By October, UPI Support Unlikely At Start

Apple Pay will allow users to store their card details in Apple Wallet and use compatible Apple devices to make contactless payments at point-of-sale (PoS) terminals

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Published At:
Published At:
Pexels
Apple Pay Photo: Pexels
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Apple Pay is preparing to enter India’s digital payments market by October

  • The service will allow users to make contactless card payments through Apple devices

  • Its launch could provide a further boost to India’s growing credit card transaction ecosystem

Apple Pay, Apple’s digital payments service, is expected to launch in India by September-end or October, marking the company’s entry into the country’s growing digital payments and premium credit card market, as per a report by Business Standard.

The service is likely to initially support credit cards issued on international networks such as Visa and Mastercard.

The Family Office Playbook

1 August 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

However, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions are not expected to be available when Apple Pay launches in India, the report said.

Related Content
Related Content

Apple would need approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and would also have to tie up with a sponsor bank to route UPI transactions, it added.

Apple has also been in discussions with major credit card issuers in India over the fee it would receive on transactions made through its platform.

null - null
Apple’s India Sales Top $10 Bn for First Time on Strong iPhone Demand

BY Outlook Business Desk

The fee would not be directly charged to customers or merchants, but would instead come from banks’ interchange earnings, Business Standard reported.

Apple has been seeking a 15-20 basis point share of the interchange fee on each credit card transaction, while some large banks have been negotiating for a 10-basis-point charge, the report said.

Advertisement

An interchange is the fee paid by a merchant’s bank to the card-issuing bank for processing a card transaction and forms part of the merchant discount rate (MDR).

Apple Pay is currently available in more than 90 markets globally.

Card Payments Can Grow

Apple Pay will allow users to store their card details in Apple Wallet and use compatible Apple devices to make contactless payments at point-of-sale (PoS) terminals through near-field communication (NFC), as per BS.

UPI - null
UPI Volume Growth Slows In FY27 Amid MDR Debate

BY Outlook Business Desk

The service’s entry into India could also support growth in credit card transactions. Amrish Rau, chief executive officer of Pine Labs reportedly said during the company's earnings call that credit card transactions will be back in the field after Apple Pay's entry into India.

Advertisement

More and more payment transactions will go back to credit card as credit card plus UPI continues to grow in the market, he said.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×