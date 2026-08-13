Samsung Expands AI Data Centre Cooling Manufacturing With Pune Plant

Samsung has opened a new FläktGroup manufacturing facility in Pune to expand its presence in AI data centre cooling
The plant will produce AHUs, Fan Wall Units and CRAHs, with annual capacity planned at up to 6,500 units
The facility will serve India and export markets across the Asia-Pacific region
Samsung Electronics has expanded its manufacturing footprint in India with a new facility in Pune aimed at supplying advanced cooling and air-conditioning equipment for AI data centres and other critical infrastructure, the company said on Thursday.
The facility will be operated by FläktGroup, the global HVAC specialist acquired by Samsung in November 2025.
It is the first new FläktGroup manufacturing site to begin operations since the acquisition was completed, Samsung said in a statement.
The plant will manufacture equipment including Air Handling Units (AHUs), Fan Wall Units (FWUs) and Computer Air Handlers (CRAHs), which are used to manage cooling and environmental conditions in data centres and other large facilities.
According to Samsung, the Pune unit covers around 13,826 square metres, including production, office and auxiliary areas.
The company said the facility moved from equipment installation to mass production within six months and FläktGroup intends to gradually raise annual output to as many as 6,500 HVAC units.
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India Plant To Serve Asia-Pacific Markets
Samsung said the location of the plant near Mumbai and key logistics infrastructure would enable faster supplies to customers in India as well as other Asia-Pacific markets.
"The completion of the production line in Pune, India, marks a significant milestone in expanding our HVAC supply beyond India to the broader Asia-Pacific region," said Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Appliance (DA) Business.
"By combining Samsung's AI and platform technologies with FläktGroup's HVAC expertise, we will deliver exceptional value to a diverse range of customers, including AI data centres," he added.
How Does AI Data Centre Cooling Work?
AHUs use chilled water to regulate indoor temperatures while helping maintain air quality, while FWUs deploy multiple high-capacity fans to remove heat from server environments.
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CRAHs are designed to provide precise control over temperature, humidity and air quality for critical IT equipment.
The Pune facility will complement FläktGroup's existing manufacturing operations in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Together, the two locations are expected to strengthen local production capacity and improve the company's ability to respond to customer demand, Samsung said.
The expansion reportedly forms part of Samsung's broader effort to use FläktGroup's manufacturing and sales network to strengthen research and development and its supply chain following the acquisition.
Samsung has not disclosed the investment made in the Pune project.