Apple’s India Sales Top $10 Bn for First Time on Strong iPhone Demand

Apple's annual sales in India crossed the $10 billion mark for the first time in the last fiscal year.
iPhone sales remained the biggest contributor, while demand for iPads and MacBooks also increased.
The milestone comes as Apple expands its retail presence and manufacturing footprint in India.
Apple Inc. has crossed $10 billion in annual sales in India for the first time, marking a major milestone for the iPhone maker as it continues to strengthen its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing consumer markets.
According to a Bloomberg report, the company's revenue in India grew at a double-digit rate in the 12 months ended March, rising from around $9 billion a year earlier. Citing a person familiar with the matter, the report said iPhones contributed the bulk of the revenue, while sales of iPads and MacBooks also increased.
The latest figures highlight India's growing importance in Apple's global business strategy. Although the country still accounts for a relatively small share of Apple's worldwide revenue, it has emerged as one of the company's key growth markets outside the United States (US) and China.
Retail Expansion and iPhone Demand Drive Growth
Strong demand for iPhones remained the biggest driver of Apple's India business during the year, according to the news agency. The company has also seen rising demand for other devices, including iPads and MacBooks.
Apple has been steadily expanding its retail presence in India. Earlier this year, the company opened another official store in Mumbai, taking its total number of Apple Stores in the country to six.
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The expansion reflects Apple's long-term focus on the Indian market. After launching its online store in India in 2020, the company opened its first physical stores in Mumbai and New Delhi in 2023. It has since expanded its retail network and strengthened its premium reseller ecosystem.
India Gains Importance in Apple's Global Strategy
India is becoming increasingly important to Apple's global growth plans, especially as the company looks to diversify beyond China. According to the report, Apple's latest quarterly sales in China fell short of some analysts' expectations, adding to the significance of faster-growing markets such as India.
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Despite strong demand, Apple's products remain expensive in India because of higher taxes. To attract more buyers, the company has introduced bank offers, student discounts and trade-in programmes that reduce the effective cost of its devices.
India has also become a major manufacturing hub for Apple. The country now has five iPhone manufacturing facilities, with around one in every four iPhones being produced in India. It has also emerged as a key production base for devices shipped to the US, reinforcing the country's strategic role in Apple's global supply chain.