After US And Europe, OnePlus Plans To Exit India By 2027

OnePlus is planning exit from Indian market by 2027 as part of a wider global restructuring plan
It has initiated exit plans from the US and Europe
The move, officially not confirmed yet, comes amid parent company Oppo's restructuring
OnePlus could withdraw from the Indian market by 2027 as part of a wider global restructuring being planned by its parent company, Oppo.
Bloomberg (BBG) reported the development stating that if the plan goes ahead, India would be among the last major markets where the smartphone brand continues to operate before a possible exit.
OnePlus is expected to begin scaling down its presence in the US and Europe first, with the process potentially starting as early as this week.
The restructuring forms part of a broader overhaul of Oppo's smartphone business, BBG reported citing a person familiar with the matter.
Neither Oppo nor OnePlus has officially confirmed the reported plans.
Global Restructuring Under Oppo
Oppo is reviewing its international smartphone strategy amid financial pressures, slowing momentum in several overseas markets, and rising costs of key components such as memory.
The report said that geopolitical concerns surrounding Chinese smartphone brands operating in the US, as well as legal challenges involving Apple, could be factors influencing the company's decision.
Realme, another smartphone brand under Oppo, is also expected to undergo changes, including an exit from the China market.
Oppo, however, is reportedly planning to strengthen its presence in selected regions, including Central Europe, while Realme is expected to focus more on Nordic countries where demand has been relatively stronger, as per the BBG report.
India Operations Continue For Now
This is the first report indicating that India may eventually be part of OnePlus' long-term restructuring strategy.
Earlier reports had suggested that the company would continue operating in India even if it exited Western markets.
OnePlus India recently saw a leadership change after Robin Liu stepped down as the company's India CEO earlier this year.
Once A Favourite Among Android Enthusiasts
OnePlus built a strong reputation among technology enthusiasts through its competitively priced smartphones offering flagship-level performance.
However, its position has weakened over the years, particularly in the US, where Apple and Samsung continue to dominate the market, while brands such as Motorola and Google have gained greater traction.
The company has also reportedly faced challenges from rising component costs, making it harder to sustain its budget-focused Nord smartphone lineup. The launch of the flagship OnePlus 15 in the US was also delayed due to last year's government shutdown.