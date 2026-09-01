Redmi Note 17 Review: The Battery King, But A Typical Smartphone

8,000mAh battery is the Redmi Note 17’s biggest highlight, offering multi-day battery life
The phone gets a larger 7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a refreshed design, but it is heavier and thicker
Performance and cameras remain fairly average, with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 suitable for everyday use but not gaming
We all know that there are major chip shortages across the board, and the RAMmageddon is messing with manufacturers left, right, and centre. Let’s set the higher overall prices aside and talk about the heart of the Redmi Note 17 and how it delivers the value this series is known for.
For 2026, Xiaomi shifted its focus entirely. Forget class-leading specifications; Xiaomi built a great overall smartphone (design aside), with one USP to keep it going.
There’s a bigger display and a new processor. Those seem like minor upgrades when I tell you about one other upgrade. Yes, the Redmi Note 17 now has a brand-new, high-capacity battery.
The Redmi Note 17 gets a huge 8,000mAh battery that lasts for days. It’s a silicon-carbide battery, and I’m very excited to see this technology trickle down to the mid-range segment. Yes, the Redmi Note 17 is no longer a ‘budget’ smartphone.
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The Redmi Note 17’s battery may be what everyone is talking about, but I think the design changes should also be discussed. Yes, the centrally located camera module is gone. It’s now a much more familiar design, one that is typical in today’s smartphone industry. Yes, the Redmi Note 17 may not stand out, but it is a well-built smartphone. The sides have been flattened. Gone are the days of the curved-edge display. It’s now a flatter design.
The purple (black and blue are the other colour options) colourway caught my eye with its streaking pattern across the back. It glows in different colours as you turn the phone from side to side. Thanks to the matte finish, the rear panel doesn’t attract fingerprints. The phone is a little bit slippery, though. The box includes a silicone grip case if you want added grip.
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This new design has some downsides. While the camera module doesn’t protrude as much anymore, the phone is a little thicker. Yes, this is to accommodate the bigger display, but still. The smartphone weighs 225 grams, which is hefty, and the weight distribution isn’t as good as on other Redmi models. The Redmi Note 17 also gets a reduction in IP rating as it's now IP65-rated.
Typical Smartphone With Huge Battery
With the Redmi Note 17, it wouldn’t make sense for me to wax eloquent and bore you. It’s a run-of-the-mill smartphone with a huge battery, which I personally welcome. While I’ve talked about the battery too many times already, the display surprised me.
Despite its larger size, I enjoyed streaming sports matches and OTT content on the go. It’s a 7.0-inch AMOLED display (2396 x 1080 resolution) with a 120Hz refresh rate. The bezels may be more noticeable, but honestly, it didn’t bother me. I’m just happy to finally see an AMOLED panel with punchy colours and deep blacks. It’s got Widevine L1 certification, so all you nerds can be kept at bay.
The display is paired with a single mono speaker at the bottom. At 70% volume, it sounds decent, especially when listening to podcasts. Anything more serious or a jazz song with multiple instruments, and you’ll be crying for an external speaker.
The Redmi Note 17 runs on HyperOS 3.0 (based on Android 16). Xiaomi has promised four years of OS updates and six years of security patches. The software experience, once again, is typical. It’s a slightly pared-down version of the OS to ensure a smooth customer experience.
With that said, I didn’t notice any lag or stutter while using the smartphone. For the most part, it was smooth, reliable, and peppy. The thing is, for such a large display, it did lack some multitasking (split-screen) features, which was a big disappointment.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset powers the smartphone. As long as you aren’t gaming on this device, you’ll be a happy customer. Honestly, the base variant of the Redmi Note series hasn’t gained any meaningful performance upgrades in years, and nothing has changed vis-à-vis the Note 17.
I wouldn't recommend the 6GB variant. Get the 8GB LPDDR4X variant, and you’ll be much happier. The fact that the phone doesn’t overheat is one of the best compliments I can give it.
The Redmi Note 17 has a single 50MP camera on the back and an 8MP camera on the front. Neither of the cameras has OIS. The front camera doesn’t even have autofocus.
The cameras are usable, and you can share photos with friends, but if you try to blow up a photo, you’ll be let down. There’s a decent amount of detail and good colours, but the dynamic range isn’t impressive, and sometimes the colours can appear washed out.
Battery King
Yes, I haven’t stressed this enough. The 8,000mAh battery, paired with a power-efficient processor, means you can use this phone for days without reaching for a charger. I’ve even got to the third day of usage without charging the smartphone. That’s quite impressive, indeed.
The smartphone supports 45W fast charging (with the provided charger). A 30-minute charge lets you use this smartphone all day. A full charge will take about 90 minutes. Furthermore, the smartphone (thanks to its large battery) supports 22.5W reverse wired charging.
A Good Redmi Note Entrant?
The Redmi Note 17, as I said above, is a run-of-the-mill smartphone with a huge battery. You cannot go wrong and you won’t be disappointed if you purchase or are gifted the Redmi Note 17.
The thing is, I just can’t get excited about a smartphone like this that has raised its prices and isn’t willing to push the boundaries.
With the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max looming large and with a launch in India imminent, I’d rather wait for those and see how ‘high’ they are priced before going for the base Redmi Note 17 variant.