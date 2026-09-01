Redmi Note 17 Review: The Battery King, But A Typical Smartphone

The Redmi Note 17’s battery may be what everyone is talking about, but I think the design changes should also be discussed. Yes, the centrally located camera module is gone. It’s now a much more familiar design, one that is typical in today’s smartphone industry. Yes, the Redmi Note 17 may not stand out, but it is a well-built smartphone. The sides have been flattened. Gone are the days of the curved-edge display. It’s now a flatter design.