Reliance Jio Launches Jiopc At ₹1,000, Offers Up To 16GB RAM And 1TB Cloud Storage

Reliance Jio has launched JioPC as a standalone cloud computing subscription service, allowing users to turn existing laptops and desktop computers into cloud-powered PCs without upgrading their hardware.
The service starts at ₹1,000 for two months and is available to users irrespective of their telecom or broadband provider.
JioPC was earlier available only to JioHome broadband subscribers. With the latest expansion, users can access the service through any internet connection, including broadband and reliable 4G or 5G networks.
The service works through an existing computer and does not require users to install new hardware or migrate their data.
The cloud based service provides users with virtual computing resources that are hosted on Jio's servers. JioPC is available in two configurations. The standard version offers 8GB of RAM and 500GB of cloud storage, while the JioPC Ultra version provides 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Both configurations run on Ubuntu Linux.
The standard JioPC plan is priced at ₹1,000 for two months, ₹2,000 for five months and ₹4,000 for a 10+2 month period. The JioPC Ultra plan costs ₹1,200 for two months, ₹2,500 for five months and ₹5,000 for 10+2 months.
Jio said the service is aimed at users with older computers that have slowed down, have limited storage or are unable to handle newer software.
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The company claims that even computers that are around eight years old can access the computing resources required for modern applications, including AI powered tools, through the cloud.
Instead of relying entirely on the physical processor, RAM and storage of the user's computer, JioPC provides access to a virtual desktop hosted in the cloud.
The existing laptop or desktop is used to access this environment through a browser, while much of the computing and storage is handled remotely.
Jio said users can activate the service in less than five minutes. The company is positioning JioPC as an alternative to purchasing a new computer or performing hardware upgrades, particularly for households, students, professionals, and small businesses that use older machines.
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The service, however, requires a stable internet connection because the virtual PC operates through JioPC was initially launched in July 2025, but it was previously only accessible through Jio's broadband ecosystem.
The latest launch removes that restriction and makes the cloud PC service available to a wider set of users.