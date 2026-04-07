Anthropic Revenue Explodes to $30Bn as Enterprise Demand for Claude Triples

Anthropic has signed a massive deal with Google and Broadcom for multiple gigawatts of nextgen TPU capacity
The company’s run-rate revenue has skyrocketed to $30 billion, up from $9 billion at the end of 2025
The number of enterprise customers spending over $1 million annually has doubled to 1,000 in just two months
Anthropic said on Monday that demand from Claude customers has accelerated in 2026, with its run-rate revenue surpassing $30 billion, up from about $9 billion at the end of 2025.
When the company announced its Series G fundraising round in February, it said more than 500 business customers were spending over $1 million annually. That number has since exceeded 1,000, doubling in less than two months.
The vast majority of the new compute capacity will be located in the United States, making the partnership a significant expansion of Anthropic’s November 2025 commitment to invest $50 billion in strengthening American computing infrastructure.
The partnership also deepens Anthropic’s existing relationship with Google Cloud, building on the increased TPU capacity announced last October, as well as its ties with Broadcom.
Anthropic-Google-Broadcom Deal
Anthropic also announced that it has signed a new agreement with Google and Broadcom for multiple gigawatts of next-generation TPU capacity, which is expected to begin coming online in 2027.
The expansion of the company’s compute infrastructure will support its frontier Claude models and help meet strong customer demand worldwide.
Krishna Rao, chief financial officer of Anthropic, said the partnership with Google and Broadcom reflects the company’s disciplined approach to scaling infrastructure.
He said Anthropic is building the capacity needed to support the exponential growth in its customer base while also enabling Claude to remain at the frontier of AI development. He added that this is the company’s most significant compute commitment to date.
Anthropic’s Infra Suite
Anthropic trains and runs Claude across a range of AI hardware, including AWS Trainium, Google TPUs and NVIDIA GPUs, allowing it to match workloads to the chips best suited for them.
The company said this diversity of platforms delivers better performance and greater resilience for customers who rely on Claude for critical work. Amazon remains Anthropic’s primary cloud provider and training partner, and the company continues to work closely with AWS on Project Rainier.
Claude remains the only frontier AI model available to customers across all three of the world’s largest cloud platforms: Amazon Web Services (Bedrock), Google Cloud (Vertex AI) and Microsoft Azure (Foundry).