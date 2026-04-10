Anthropic Eyes Custom AI Chip Design as Claude's Demand Hits New Highs

Anthropic's Cybersecurity Ambitions

Beyond chips, Anthropic has also been expanding its footprint in cybersecurity. The company recently launched Project Glasswing, an initiative that brings together major technology firms and critical infrastructure organisations to test an advanced, unreleased AI model, capable of identifying software vulnerabilities at scale. The AI model named 'Claude Mythos Preview' already identified thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities. It supposedly uncovered critical flaws across major operating systems and browsers, including a 27-year-old bug in OpenBSD, a 16-year-old issue in FFmpeg, and a chain of Linux kernel vulnerabilities that could enable full system control.