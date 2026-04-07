Anthropic Secures AI Chips Deal With Google, Broadcom Amid Demand Surge

Another McKinsey & Company report published in April 2025 stated that data centres are projected to require $6.7trn worldwide by 2030 to keep pace with the demand for compute power. Data centres equipped to handle AI processing loads are projected to require $5.2trn in capital expenditures, while those powering traditional IT applications are projected to require $1.5trn in capital expenditures (see sidebar “What about non-AI workloads?”). Overall, that’s nearly $7trn in capital outlays needed by 2030—a staggering number by any measure.