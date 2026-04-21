Amazon will invest an additional $5 billion in Anthropic, expanding its AI partnership
The deal may expand with up to $20 billion more in future funding
Anthropic will spend over $100 billion on Amazon cloud and AI chips over 10 years
Amazon is making a fresh $5 billion investment in Anthropic PBC, deepening its strategic partnership with the artificial intelligence start-up in one of the largest cloud-AI commitments. The deal includes an additional $20 billion in potential future investment, subject to commercial milestones, taking Amazon’s total possible commitment to up to $25 billion.
The deal marks a significant expansion of an already strong relationship between the two companies as competition intensifies across the global AI sector.
Massive Cloud Commitment
Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot and coding tools, has committed to spending more than $100 billion over the next decade on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure and custom AI chips. The long-term deal underscores the growing demand for high-performance computing power required to train and deploy advanced AI models.
According to both companies, the partnership will ensure Anthropic has access to large-scale cloud capacity needed to support rapid model development and enterprise adoption.
Strengthening Amazon’s AI Play
Amazon was already a key investor in Anthropic, having previously committed around $8 billion. The latest investment strengthens AWS’s position as a major infrastructure provider for generative AI workloads and boosts demand for Amazon’s in-house Trainium chips.
The companies also said that more than 100,000 AWS customers are currently using Claude models, highlighting Anthropic’s growing enterprise footprint within Amazon’s cloud ecosystem.
Rising Competition in AI Compute Race
The deal comes amid an escalating global race for AI infrastructure, where cloud capacity and chip access are becoming critical competitive advantages. Tech giants are increasingly locking in long-term agreements with AI developers to secure supply and usage of high-end computing resources.
Anthropic, founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, has rapidly emerged as one of the leading AI startups. The company has been aggressively expanding partnerships and infrastructure deals as it scales its Claude models and prepares for a potential initial public offering.
Scaling AI at Massive Infrastructure Levels
Under the agreement, Amazon will provide Anthropic with a combination of general-purpose and AI accelerator chips, targeting up to 5 gigawatts of computing capacity. The companies said future investments remain tied to performance milestones and continued commercial growth.
The partnership highlights how the AI race is increasingly defined not just by software innovation, but by access to massive, long-term compute infrastructure.