TechD Cybersecurity Q4 Profit Jumps 67%, Revenue Rises to ₹53 Crore in FY26

Cybersecurity and technology solutions provider TechD Cybersecurity has reported a more than 67 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 14.03 crore for the 2025-26 financial year, according to a statement.
Total income of the company jumped by 76.17 per cent to Rs 53.25 crore in FY26 from Rs 30.22 crore in the previous financial year, the company said in the statement.
Total orderbook as on March 31, 2026, stood at Rs 43 crore, TechD Cybersecurity, in which noted investor Vijay Kedia holds over 5 per cent stake as of March 2026, said. The company delivered strong growth across revenue, profitability, and operational expansion, supported by increasing demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions, AI-driven security platforms, and global delivery capabilities, it added.
“Our strategic global expansion initiatives across Canada and GIFT City IFSC mark a significant milestone in strengthening TechD’s international presence, innovation capabilities, and long-term growth vision in the global cybersecurity market,” Sunny Piyushkumar Vaghela, Managing Director, TechD Cybersecurity Limited, stated.