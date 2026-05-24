Yatra Online Q4 Net Profit Declines 46% to ₹8.20 Crore

Online travel company Yatra Online reported a 46 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.20 crore for the March 2026 quarter due to disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.
The company's profit was Rs 15.21 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, Yatra Online said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations declined by 13.68 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 189.01 crore compared to Rs 218.97 crore a year ago.
"We delivered a strong FY26, with execution remaining strong despite a volatile macro and geopolitical backdrop. Performance was broadly in line with revised guidance, supported by 24.5 per cent RLSC (Revenue less service cost) growth and 37.5 per cent adjusted EBITDA growth, reflecting operating leverage and disciplined cost control," Yatra Online Chief Executive Officer Siddhartha Gupta said.
He said that across businesses, Yatra strengthened its competitive position as the Air segment delivered healthy TTV growth while maintaining margin discipline, with passenger growth outpacing industry levels throughout the quarter and the full year.
The Hotels and Packages business also gained momentum, led by strong growth in standalone hotels and margin expansion driven by a better mix and improved monetisation, he stated.
"The fourth quarter was affected by geopolitical disruptions and war-related uncertainty, which weighed on international travel demand, particularly in MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions). Some corporate bookings were deferred or cancelled, though management expects a meaningful portion of this demand to return as conditions normalise," he said.
Despite these temporary headwinds, Yatra continued to post healthy growth in gross bookings and transactions, supported by market share gains, improving take rates, and a strong corporate pipeline, Gupta added.