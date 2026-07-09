TCS Adds 9,279 Employees In Q1, Highest Quarterly Hiring In Over A Year

TCS added 9,279 employees in Q1 FY27, taking its total workforce to nearly 5.94 lakh, marking its strongest quarterly hiring in over a year.
Attrition eased to 13.6%, while over 3.12 lakh employees achieved higher proficiency in AI and machine learning through continued skilling initiatives.
TCS reported a ₹13,349 crore net profit and ₹72,275 crore revenue for Q1 FY27, while announcing an interim dividend of ₹12 per share.
India's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), added 9,279 employees on a net basis during the June quarter (Q1 FY27), marking its strongest quarterly hiring in more than a year despite a muted demand environment.
The company's total workforce increased to 593,798 as of June 30, 2026, according to its quarterly fact sheet released on July 9.
The latest hiring follows a net addition of 2,356 employees in the March quarter and partially reverses the workforce reductions seen through much of FY26, when TCS undertook a broader workforce optimisation exercise.
The expansion in headcount came even as demand remained largely flat in dollar terms. TCS reported constant currency revenue growth of 0.4% sequentially and ended the quarter with an order book of $9.5 billion, indicating continued investment in talent despite a cautious macroeconomic backdrop.
Attrition Moderates, AI Skilling Continues
Voluntary attrition in the IT services business moderated to 13.6% on a last-twelve-month basis from 13.7% in the previous quarter.
The company said employees completed 14.6 million learning hours during the quarter and acquired 1.3 million competencies. More than 312,000 associates now have higher proficiency in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.
Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer at TCS, said, "This quarter, we completed annual salary increments for all associates globally and aligned salary structures with the new India Labour Code requirements. We continue to invest in AI infrastructure, next-generation skill development platforms, to enable our people to be future ready, while fostering a workplace where every associate feels safe, valued, trusted and empowered to grow."
TCS reported a consolidated net profit of ₹13,349 crore for the April-June quarter, slightly below Street estimates, while revenue of ₹72,275 crore came in ahead of expectations.
The company also announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per share.
TCS shares ended Thursday's trading session at ₹2,059 on the NSE, up 0.07% ahead of the earnings announcement.