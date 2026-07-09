Australian Super Deepens its Commitment to NIIF with Proposed AUD 500 Mn Investment: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said AustralianSuper will deepen its commitment to India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund with a further 500 million Australian dollar (about $347 million) investment to fund infrastructure development.
This will take the fund’s overall holdings in India across all asset classes to 3.3 billion Australian dollar, she said in a post on X.
"Thank you @PMOIndia for championing greater investments in India and strengthening the #NIIF. Under PM @narendramodi ji leadership, India continues to be the fastest growing economy. Thanks #AustralianSuper for continuing your trust in NIIF," it said.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India provides a safe, stable and sustainable growth option for funds.
AustralianSuper is Australia's largest pension fund, headquartered in Melbourne.
In a significant step to deepen India's investment commitment for infrastructure and other nationally important sectors, the Union Cabinet last month approved an additional investment commitment of ₹30,000 crore by the Centre towards new and upcoming funds of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).
With the decision, the government’s total commitment to NIIF stands at ₹60,000 crore.
NIIF is India's sovereign-anchored fund, professionally run and managed by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIFL).
The government is a 49 % shareholder in NIIF, and it currently manages capital commitments of approximately ₹40,000 crore across its funds and investment strategies.
It has demonstrated a strong track record of capital deployment and realisations, having returned close to ₹12,000 crore to investors through large portfolio exits.