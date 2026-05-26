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IFB Industries Q4 Net Profit Rises Two-Fold to ₹42.67cr

Home appliances revenue +11.4%, Engineering +13.7%, Motor +21.7%; full-year profit up 20.7% to ₹143.56 crore; shares surge 11.3% at ₹1,172.40

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IFB Industries Q4 Net Profit Rises Two-Fold to ₹42.67cr
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  • Q4 FY26 net profit doubled to ₹42.67 crore from ₹18.87 crore; revenue up 12.33% to ₹1,498.20 crore

  • Home appliances ₹1,188.4 cr (+11.39%), Engineering ₹268.81 cr (+13.7%), Motor ₹19.89 cr (+21.72%), Steel ₹50.09 cr (+10.3%); expenses up 10.77%

  • FY26 profit up 20.72% to ₹143.56 crore; revenue ₹5,652.59 cr (+10.2%); shares at ₹1,172.40, up 11.33% on BSE

IFB Industries Ltd has reported a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹42.67 crore for the March quarter of FY26 on a year-to-year basis.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹18.87 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing from IFB Industries on Monday.

However, revenue from operations rose 12.33% to ₹1,498.20 crore in the March quarter under review, from ₹1,333.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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Revenue from IFB Industries' Home appliances increased 11.39% to ₹1,188.4 crore in Q4 of FY26.

Revenue from the Engineering segment of the Kolkata-based firm was up 13.7% to ₹268.81 crore.

IFB Industries' revenue from the motor segment rose 21.72% year-on-year to ₹19.89 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.

Similarly, revenue from the steel segment increased 10.3% to ₹50.09 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26. IFB Industries' total expenses in the quarter rose 10.77% to ₹1,454.96 crore.

Total income of IFB Industries, which includes other income, was up 15.5% to ₹1,507.20 crore.

For the entire FY26, IFB Industries net profit was up 20.72% to ₹143.56 crore.

Its total revenue was at 5,652.59 crore, up 10.2% for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026.

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IFB Industries, earlier known as Indian Fine Blank Ltd, operates through associate companies and divisions, such as Home Appliances, Fine Blanking & Motor, IFB Automotive, and IFB Agro & Travel Systems.

Shares of IFB Industries Ltd were trading at ₹1,172.40 per scrip on BSE, up 11.33% from previous close. 

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