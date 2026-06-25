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Tata Motors Flags Short-Term Risks as West Asia Conflict Pushes Up Diesel Prices

Tata Motors expects higher diesel prices and commodity costs arising from the West Asia conflict to weigh on commercial vehicle demand in the near term, but believes India's strong economic growth and infrastructure spending will continue to support the sector over the long run

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
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Tata Motors Flags Short-Term Risks as West Asia Conflict Pushes Up Diesel Prices
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The ongoing conflict in West Asia and the resulting increase in diesel prices could weigh on India's commercial vehicle (CV) industry in the short term, although the country's strong economic fundamentals are expected to support long-term demand, Tata Motors Managing Director and CEO Girish Wagh said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Wagh described higher fuel and commodity prices as "cyclical headwinds" that could temporarily affect freight movement and vehicle purchases, but said India's broader growth story would continue to drive demand for commercial vehicles over the coming years.

Commodity Costs Seen as Near-Term Headwinds

According to Wagh, the West Asia conflict has led to higher crude oil prices, which have translated into an increase in domestic diesel prices—a key cost component for fleet operators.

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"The Middle East crisis, the resultant increase in oil prices, and the final resultant but reduced-intensity increase in diesel prices—it is a headwind," he said.

Apart from fuel prices, rising commodity costs, including aluminium and other raw materials, have also increased cost pressures for manufacturers.

However, Wagh stressed that these challenges are cyclical rather than structural and are unlikely to alter the industry's long-term growth trajectory.

India's Growth Story Remains the Bigger Driver

Despite near-term uncertainties, Tata Motors remains optimistic about the outlook for the commercial vehicle market.

Wagh pointed to India's robust GDP growth, rising industrial production, expanding manufacturing activity, growing consumption and continued infrastructure investments as structural drivers that will sustain freight demand.

"From that perspective, in the longer term, the tailwinds will have their effect more than headwinds and therefore, in the longer term, the industry will grow," he said.

He noted that road freight movement is closely linked to economic activity and expects healthy growth in freight demand as long as India's GDP expands in the 6–8% range.

Single-Digit Growth Expected This Fiscal

Tata Motors expects the commercial vehicle industry to record single-digit growth during the current financial year.

According to Wagh, the industry has witnessed double-digit year-on-year growth during the first quarter, and momentum is likely to continue into the second quarter because of a relatively favourable base.

However, he cautioned that growth in the second half may moderate, given the strong performance recorded during the corresponding period last year.

According to SIAM data, India's commercial vehicle industry achieved record wholesale sales of 10.8 lakh units in FY26, representing a 12.6% increase over the previous financial year.

Supply Chains Stabilising After Hormuz Disruption

The conflict also disrupted Tata Motors' international operations, particularly its supply chain and exports to the Middle East.

Wagh said the company had explored alternative shipping routes to the UAE while uncertainty surrounded the Strait of Hormuz. Although these routes were longer and more expensive, the reopening of the strategic waterway has eased logistical challenges.

He added that disruptions in the region had temporarily reduced the availability of certain raw materials while also contributing to higher commodity prices.

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Tata Motors Prepares for Diesel Biofuel Trials

Separately, Tata Motors is preparing to begin pilot trials of 2% isobutanol blending in diesel, aligning with the government's next phase of its biofuel programme.

"We will start trial with 2% blending of isobutanol. It is being done on a pilot basis. We are working with HPCL to provide the blended fuel so that we can begin trials," Wagh said.

The company expects pilot testing to commence during the next quarter.

Isobutanol is an advanced biofuel that can be blended with diesel to improve combustion efficiency, reduce emissions and lower dependence on fossil fuels without requiring major engine modifications.

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Government Eyes Diesel Blending Programme

The move follows the government's achievement of its 20% ethanol blending target in petrol and signals a broader push to decarbonise diesel consumption.

Earlier, Road Transport and Highways Secretary V Umashankar had indicated that a mandate for isobutanol blending in diesel could be introduced later this year.

Since diesel consumption in India is nearly twice that of petrol, policymakers believe even modest blending levels could have a meaningful impact on energy security and emissions, particularly in the commercial vehicle segment, which remains heavily dependent on diesel-powered engines.

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