Copper Futures Climb Nearly 1 Pc on Firm Global Cues

Copper futures rose nearly 1% to ₹1,279.45 per kilogram on Thursday, tracking firm global trends amid optimism over industrial demand and continued buying by market participants.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), copper contracts for July delivery advanced ₹11.35, or nearly 1%, to ₹1,279.45 per kg in a business turnover of 12,961 lots.
The August contract for the red metal also gained ₹11.60, or 0.9%, to ₹1,294.75 per kg, with a turnover of 2,554 lots.
Traders said sustained buying in domestic futures mirrored gains in overseas markets, supported by optimism over demand prospects and a positive undertone across base metals.
In the international markets, copper futures on the London Metal Exchange (LME) climbed $242.42, or nearly 2%, to $13,456.22 per tonne.
Similarly, Comex futures for September delivery rose around 2% to $6.22 per pound in New York.
Analysts said market participants are closely monitoring global manufacturing activity, developments in major consuming economies and supply-side trends for further direction in copper prices.