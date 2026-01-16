Wipro Q3 Profit Fall 7% YoY, Revenue Rises 6% to ₹23,556 Cr; Declares ₹6 Interim Dividend

Wipro reported a 7% YoY fall in Q3 net profit to ₹3,119 crore, while revenue rose 6% and margins improved on cost controls.
Deal bookings remained weak at $3,335 million, with large deal wins declining amid continued pressure in global IT spending.
The board declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, as the company highlighted growing traction in AI-led services.
IT services company Wipro posted its quarterly earnings for Q3 of financial year 2025-26 (FY26). It reported a 7% year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the quarter under review, even as revenue grew and operating margins improved amid continued pressure on global technology spending.
Wipro’s net profit fell to ₹3,119 crore in the October–December quarter, while revenue from operations rose 6% YoY to ₹23,556 crore, supported by steady demand across some markets.
The company’s board approved an interim dividend of ₹6 per share and January 27 has been fixed as the record date, and the dividend will be paid on or before February 14.
Notably, the company's shares closed 2.73% higher to ₹267.25 on BSE on Friday.
After adjusting for the impact of labour code-related costs, Wipro said its net income stood at ₹3,360 crore. On this basis, profit rose 3.6% from the previous quarter and was marginally higher than a year earlier.
Additionally, voluntary attrition was at 14.2% on a trailing 12-month basis, while the total headcount of the company hired over 6,500 employees, increasing the total headcount to 242,021.
Wipro’s core IT services business reported revenue of $2.64 billion, up 1.2% from the previous quarter and slightly higher than last year. However, in constant currency terms, which exclude the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, revenue rose by 1.4% but fell 1.2% YoY.
Despite revenue pressures, the company’s operating performance improved. The IT services operating margin expanded to 17.6%, up 90 basis points from the previous quarter, helped by cost control measures and better employee utilisation.
Meanwhile, deal activity remained weak during the quarter. Total deal bookings stood at $3,335 million, down 5% YoY compared from $3,514 million during Q3 FY25. Large deal wins were particularly soft, falling 9.3% YoY to $871 million.
Commenting on the results, Wipro Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Srini Pallia said the company delivered growth broadly in line with expectations and saw increasing traction in AI-led offerings.
“As AI becomes a strategic imperative, Wipro Intelligence is emerging as a differentiator and contributed to several wins this quarter,” Pallia said. He added that the company saw wider adoption of AI-enabled platforms, scaled AI-driven delivery models, and expanded its innovation network across global locations.