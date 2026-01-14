Infosys Q3 Net Profit Slips 2% on ₹1,289 Cr Labour Code Hit; FY26 Outlook Raised

By business segment, financial services contributed 28.2% of revenue, followed by manufacturing at 16.7%, energy and utilities at 13.2%, retail at 12.8%, communication at 12.1%, hi-tech at 7.4%, and life sciences at 7.2%. Geographically, 55.9% of revenues came from North America, a 1% decline compared to the same quarter last year, 32.7% from Europe, 8.6% from India, and 2.8% from the rest of the world.