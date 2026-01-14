TCS to Continue Job Cuts after Reducing Headcount by over 30,000 in 6 Months

During Q2 of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), TCS reported a net reduction of around 19,755 employees, or roughly 3% of its workforce. The company clarified that this figure includes both employees who left voluntarily and those who were asked to exit. According to the management, only about 1% of this reduction so far has been due to involuntary separations, indicating that a similar number of forced exits may still be ahead.